Assam TET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: DSE Assam TET-cum-recruitment test results announced

Assam TET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Assam has announced the TET-cum-recruitment test result for Graduate Teacher posts today, June 23. Candidates can check their results on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET result date was confirmed by the state's Education Minister. ...Read More

“The results of the TET-cum-recruitment test for Graduate Teachers will be announced tomorrow. This will be followed by document verification and final confirmation of appointments. Best wishes to all candidates,” Pegu posted on X yesterday.

Here is the direct link to check the Assam TET result

How to check Assam TET result 2025

Go to madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Open the TET-cum-recruitment test result link for Graduate Teachers posts Enter your login details Submit and view the result.

The recruitment exam was held on December 29, 2024. Ahead of the result announcement, DSE Assam released answer keys and OMR sheets.

Check live updates on Assam TET result 2025 below.