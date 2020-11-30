Assam University Recruitment 2020: 73 teaching vacancies on offer, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:44 IST

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Assam University has invited online application for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aus.ac.in on or before December 8, 2020, until 5pm. However, the last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 73 vacancies, out of which 23 vacancies are each for Professor, and Associate Professor, and 27 for Assistant Professor.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC & EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.