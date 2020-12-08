e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Assam University Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 73 teaching posts, here’s direct link

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 73 teaching posts, here’s direct link

Assam University Recruitment 2020: he online application window for Assam University recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor will close on Tuesday, December 8.

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam University Recruitment 2020
Assam University Recruitment 2020
         

Assam University Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Assam University recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor will close on Tuesday, Dec 8. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts should do it until 5 pm today, on its official website at aus.ac.in.The last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is December 14, 2020.

The downloaded form (hard copy) should be sent by post to “Assistant Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building, Assam University, Silchar-788011, Cachar, Assam, India in a sealed envelope super-scribed with the “POST CODE” and “NAME OF POST” by 14th December, 2020 at 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 73 vacancies, out of which 23 vacancies are each for Professor, and Associate Professor, and 27 for Assistant Professor in Silchar and Diphu campuses.

Subject-wise vacancies:

Silchar: HQ

Professor: Agricultural Engineering(1,UR), Applied Science & Humanities(1,UR), Bengali(1,SC), Computer Science & Engineering(1,UR), Economics(1,UR), English(1,ST), Ecology & Environmental Science (1,UR), Education(3,1UR,1SC,1OBC), Hindi(1,SC), Life Science & Bioinformatics(1,SC), Law in law subjects(1,UR), Mathematics(1,SC), Mass Communication(1,ST), Netaji Subhash Centre(1,OBC-PWD-LV), Political Science(1,OBC), Sanskrit(1,EWS), Visual Arts(1,EWS), Women Study Centre(1,OBC).

Associate Professor: Arabic(1,EWS), Agricultural Engineering(1,PWD-OH), Applied Science & Humanities(1,UR), Bengali(1,ST), Business Administration(1,ST), Commerce(1,OBC), English(1,SC), Ecology & Environmental Science(1,OBC), Education(1,ST), Electronics & Communication Engineering(2,1UR, 1OBC), Foreign Language(1,SC), Hospitality & Tourism Management(2,UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics(1,OBC), Mathematics(1,ST), Mass Communication(1,UR), Microbiology(1,OBC), Political Science(1,SC), Physics(1,ST), Sanskrit(1,UR), Sociology(1,UR)

Assistant Professor: Agricultural Engineering(2,OBC), Applied Science & Humanities (1,ST), Business Administration(2,1UR,1SC), Commerce(1,OBC), Computer Science(2,SC), Computer Science & Engineering(1,EWS), Economics(1,OBC), Earth Science(1,SC), History(2,1OBC,1EWS),Hindi(1,UR) Hospitality & Tourism Management(1,UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics(1,UR-PWD-OH),Law(2, 1UR1,ST),Law-Non Law Subjects [Economics,1ST,Mass Communication,1PWD-VH], Mass Communication(2,UR), Pharmaceutical Science(2,1OBC,1EWS), Social Work(1,OBC), Urdu(1,PWD-HH), Visual Arts(1,SC)

Diphu Campus:

Professor: Geography (1, UR), Life Science & Bioinformatics (1, UR), Political Science (1, OBC).

Associate Professor: Geography (1, UR).

Pay Scale:

Professor Academic Level-14 : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Associate Professor Level-13A : Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100

Assistant Professor Level-10 : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC & EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

top news
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
LIVE: Punjab farmers protesting farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway
LIVE: Punjab farmers protesting farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Kangana Ranaut tweets on Bharat Bandh, shares video against protests
Kangana Ranaut tweets on Bharat Bandh, shares video against protests
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In