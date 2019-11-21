AYUSH Ministry clerk recruitment 2019: Registration begins, 12th pass may apply

education

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has invited online applications for the recruitment of clerks in various divisions. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, ccras.nic.in on or before December 19, 2019, till 5:30 pm. The registration began from Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 66 vacancies of the clerk. Out of 66, 14 vacancies are for the recruitment of Upper-division clerks and 52 for Lower Division clerk.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years old as on the closing date for receipt of applications from the candidates. Age relaxation, wherever applicable, will be admissible to the eligible candidates only as per Government of India rules.

Educational Qualification:

1.For Upper-division clerks, candidates should have a graduate degree from a recognized university

2.For lower division clerks, applicants should have passed class 12th from a recognized board. Candidates should also have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the online application form link placed adjacent to, ‘ Applications are invited for LDC and UDC posts’

3.A new window will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and read the instructions carefully before proceeding to apply

5.Online application for Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science recruitment will appear on the display screen

6.Fill in all the requisite information and your application number will be generated

7.Once the application number is generated, go back to and click on the link that reads, ‘If STEP-1 of Registration has already been completed and Application No. received’

8.Key in your application number, date of birth and select the post for which you have applied and submit.