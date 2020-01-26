e-paper
Ayush Ministry warns public against fraudulent recruitment ads

The ministry said one fraudulent advertisement has come to its notice and it appeared on blog-publishing platform - Blogspot - in the name of Ayushgram Bharat, which claims to be the NRHM well-ness centre in India.

Jan 26, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ayush Ministry warns public against fraudulent recruitment ads.
Ayush Ministry warns public against fraudulent recruitment ads.
         

The Ayush Ministry warned people on Saturday about fraudulent advertisements on TV channels and internet portals seeking money to registering themselves for government jobs.

“Such fraudulent/suspicious notices are issued typically by agencies with misleading names that sound like government bodies, and seek to elicit payments (described as “fees” of various types) through online payment methods,” said the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (Ayush) in a statement.

“The public in general and Ayush professionals in particular are hereby requested to note that the recruitment process followed by the Ministry of Ayush and its subordinate organisations always follow the formal procedures prescribed by the Government of India, and are accompanied by formal announcements in the official websites (which are hosted on the NIC/gov.in platform) of the respective organisations,” it added. The ministry said one fraudulent advertisement has come to its notice and it appeared on blog-publishing platform - Blogspot - in the name of Ayushgram Bharat, which claims to be the NRHM well-ness centre in India.

Stating that it has no connection whatsoever to this advertisement, the ministry said appropriate administrative and legal action would be taken in the matter.

