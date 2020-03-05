BARC Admit Card 2020 for OCES/ DGFS Group A post released, direct link here

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:09 IST

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of scientific officers in the department of atomic energy -Group A post of govt of India on its official website. The recruitment for OCES/DGFS 2020 will be done through BARC training schools.

The selection will be based on online exam and GATE 2019 or 2020 score.

The online exam will be conducted from March 14 to 18, 2020. Last date to upload GAT E score is April 1. The list of selected candidates called for interview will be released on April 15.

To download the admit card, candidates have to login using their login ID and password by visiting www.barconlineexam.in/engineer/index.html.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab given on the top of the homepage.

Here is the direct link to download BARC Admit Card 2020