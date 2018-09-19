BBOSE Class 10th and 12th First Exam June 2018 result declared at bbose.org

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the result of secondary (Class 10th) and senior secondary (Class 12th) first examination held in June 2018.

The students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the BBOSE’s official website, bbose.org.

Here is the direct link to check BBOSE Secondary and Senior Secondary First Examination June 2018.

Steps to check BBOSE Secondary and Senior Secondary First Examination June 2018

1) Visit the official website of BBOSE at bbose.org

2) Click on ‘Result of Secondary & Sr. Secondary First Examination June 2018’ running on top of the page

3} Key in your details on the login page that opens.

4) Click to submit your details

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download it on your computer and take a print out

(With inputs from Nandini in Patna)

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:43 IST