BCECEB Engineering Diploma Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline extended

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020.

May 23, 2020
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar DCECE application deadline extended
         

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the deadline to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020. Earlier the last date to apply was May 24 which has been extended till June 9. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

REVISED DATES:

Online Registration Closing Date- June 9, 11: 59 pm

Last date of payment through Challan after submission of application form - June 10

Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate - June 11

Online Editing of Application Form---- June 12 to 15 (11:59 PM)

Issue of Online Admit Card --- To be notified later on.

Proposed Date of Examination ---- To be notified later on

Click here to apply online

BCECEB conducts the DCECE exam every year for aspirants who wish to take admission in three-year diploma course in engineering after completing class 12th. 

