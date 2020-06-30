BECIL Recruitment 2020: 35 vacancies for Accountant, Lab Assistant and others on offer

education

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:58 IST

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on Sunday invited online applications for the recruitment of Accountant, Lab Assistant, and others on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before July 15, 2020. However, the application forms will be submitted from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am to 04:00 pm only.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies for Accountant, Lab Assistant, and other positions at BECIL. Out of which, 3 vacancies are each for MTS, Patient Care Coordinator (PCC), and Junior Lab Technologist, 2 each for Liftman, Data Entry Operator, Phlebotomist, Cashier, Lab Assistant, Accountant, Radiographer (Male & Female), and Receptionist, and one each for Driver, Supervisor (Biomedical), Supervisor (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Civil), Supervisor (Electrical), Patient Care Manager, Account Executive, Corporate Executive, and Administrative Executive.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while for candidates from SC/ST/Physically handicapped category, the registration fee is Rs 250. The application fee needs to be submitted by demand draft only drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi.

Candidates can submit applications along with the requisite documents to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office: 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002 on or before 15 Jul 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.