BECIL Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies of Mobile Forensic Expert, Data Analysts and other posts on offer

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:19 IST

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) on Monday invited applications for the recruitment of Mobile Forensic Expert, Data Analysts and other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications along with the documents to the email id: cyberjobs@becil.com on or before May 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Mobile Forensic Expert, Data Analysts, and others at government offices in New Delhi /Hyderabad through an authorized agency of BECIL. Out of which, one vacancy is for Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad), 2 for Digital Forensic Expert, 3 for Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), 3 for Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s), one for Content Developer, 12 for Mobile Forensic Expert, 2 for Network Forensic Expert, 8 for Malware Forensic Expert, 2 for Memory Forensic Expert, 4 for Cloud Forensics Expert, 2 for Data Analysts, 4 for Crypto Analysts, one for Malware researchers, 4 for Open Source Intelligence Professional, and one each for Programme Manager, and Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Cybercrime Investigations. However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and may change as per the needs of the organization.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.