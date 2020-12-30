e-paper
Home / Education / BECIL Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 4000 vacancies begins at becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 4000 vacancies begins at becil.com

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4000 (approx.) vacancies of skilled and un-skilled manpower on contractual basis. Check details here...

education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:25 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BECIL Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Broadcast engineering consultant limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of skilled and un-skilled manpower on contractual basis on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at becil.com on or before January 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4000 (approx.) vacancies of skilled and un-skilled manpower on contractual basis.

Important dates:

1.Date of Opening of Registration: December 27, 2019

2.Date of Closing of Registration: January 11, 2020

3.Date of Merit Test Will be intimated by SMS or on website only

4.Centre for Merit Test: Varanasi, Noida and Lucknow

5.Training Batches Starting Date

•First Batch :- January 11, 2020

•Second Batch :- January 15, 2020

•Third Batch :- January 20, 2020

Educational qualification:

An applicant should possess 08th Class, ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Higher Technical Degree Diploma (Engineering), in order to be eligible for the post.

Selection criteria:

•The candidates who secure at least 90% marks will be eligible for free training.

•The candidates who secure at least 80% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 6,000

•The candidates who secure at least 60% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 11,000

•The candidates who secure at least 40% marks will be eligible for paid training at training Cost of Rs. 15,000 with stipend of 15 days during onsite training.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s direct link to apply online.

Education News