Home / Education / Bengal government planning to introduce lessons on Covid-19 in school syllabus

Bengal government planning to introduce lessons on Covid-19 in school syllabus

The West Bengal government is planning to introduce lessons of Covid-19 in the school syllabus from 2021. Discussions have already started in this regard, a top official said.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The West Bengal government is planning to introduce lessons of Covid-19 in the school syllabus from 2021. Discussions have already started in this regard, a top official said.
The West Bengal government is planning to introduce lessons of Covid-19 in the school syllabus from 2021. Discussions have already started in this regard, a top official said.(HT file)
         

The West Bengal government is planning to introduce lessons of Covid-19 in the school syllabus from 2021. Discussions have already started in this regard, a top official said.

“Soon after the state education minister asked us a week back to think about it, we have started discussions as to how we can introduce lessons on Covid-19 in school syllabus,” said Aveek Majumder, chairperson of the expert committee of school education.

The 12-member committee set up by the Mamata Banerjee administration in 2011 advises the government on what needs to be incorporated in the syllabus from pre-primary to class 12.

“The committee will speak to doctors and other health experts such as virologists and epidemiologists to decide on what needs to be included and what would be the approach,”

The approach that can be adopted for raising awareness levels of a student of class 8 will be different while dealing with students of class 1. The expert committee may also take the help of child psychologists while deciding upon the syllabus so that it doesn’t leave any negative impact on the students.

The committee will decide whether the lesson on Covid-19 will be just a page or a chapter which may be added to the core books or whether it would be a full-fledged lesson as a part of the life science subject. It may also be included in health and physical education.

“Once we finalise the nitty-gritty we will place it before the state education department. The final call will be taken by the minister,” said a senior official.

A senior health official said that if Bengal introduces a lesson on Covod-19 in its syllabus it would be the first state to do so.

