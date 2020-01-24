e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bengal school holds Netaji jayanti one day in advance, declares holiday on Jan 23

Bengal school holds Netaji jayanti one day in advance, declares holiday on Jan 23

The district primary school council said why the Kolsara FP School at Abujhati in Jamalpur block celebrated “Netaji jayanti” on January 22 needs to be probed, an official said.

education Updated: Jan 24, 2020 09:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Barddhaman (West Bengal)
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT File Photo)
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT File Photo)
         

A primary school in East Barddhaman district allegedly declared Thursday - the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - a holiday, after celebrating the occasion one day in advance.

The district primary school council said why the Kolsara FP School at Abujhati in Jamalpur block celebrated “Netaji jayanti” on January 22 needs to be probed, an official said.

Angry with the school authorities for not holding the programme on the scheduled day and declaring it a holiday, local people themselves reached the institute along with its students and celebrated Netaji’s birth anniversary.

When the programme is on, Head Ministress Indrani Laha along with Assistant Teacher Somnath Das reached the school but they were manhandled by the villagers.

Das said, “We had celebrated Netaji’s birth anniversary yesterday and was going to do it again today. But we were a bit late in coming. It is unbelievable that we would be driven out of school.” The head mistress refused to comment.

President of the school managing committee and local panchayat member Anjana Paul said there was no government order to declare January 23 a holiday and she was not informed of any decision by the head mistress in this regard.

District primary school council president Achintya Chakraborty said schools were instructed to celebrate “Netaji jayanti” on January 23.

“Why this school held the programme one day in advance is not known. It has to be investigated,” Chakraborty said.

tags
top news
BJP candidate Kapil Mishra gets notice over ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
BJP candidate Kapil Mishra gets notice over ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
Indian Embassy closely monitoring China virus situation, launches 2 hotlines
Indian Embassy closely monitoring China virus situation, launches 2 hotlines
Class 3 girl out to relieve herself, raped and murdered in Tamil Nadu: Cops
Class 3 girl out to relieve herself, raped and murdered in Tamil Nadu: Cops
Pro-BJP Gorkha parties support Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA drive
Pro-BJP Gorkha parties support Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA drive
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
India Predicted XI: Toss-up between Pant & sixth bowler in 1st T20I vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Toss-up between Pant & sixth bowler in 1st T20I vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020China CoronavirusShaheen BaghThe Forgotten Army reviewRahul Dholakia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News