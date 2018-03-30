CBSE exam: Students defend ‘Bhaiya’ accused of paper leak

On Thursday afternoon, around 70 people gathered outside a coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar to speak ‘in defence’ of a man referred to fondly as ‘Bhaiya’.

‘Bhaiya’ — a tutor at a coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar — has been flagged as one of the people allegedly involved in the leak of CBSE Class 12 economics paper in a fax sent to the board on March 23.

Hindustan Times is not naming the tutor as investigation in the case is on and a formal arrest has not been made yet.

Bhaiya’s coaching centre runs out of the basement of an old building in the neighbourhood and is the tuition centre of choice for many, according to local residents who gathered on Thursday.

Students, most of who were currently studying at the centre and some ex-students, along with their parents, all spoke in support of Bhaiya, vouching for his innocence. Bhaiya himself, however, was nowhere to be spotted.

“I don’t trust the FIR or this anonymous fax that the CBSE received,” said Srijan Chawla, a journalism honours student at Kalindi College, who used to attend tuition classes at the institute run by Bhaiya two years ago.

Others like Ananya Arora, a Class 10 student, said how the tutor had helped her improve skills in mathematics, by holding special one-on-one sessions in the evenings.

Angad Singh, another Class 10 student, showed many assignment papers that the teacher set for the students and said how he had helped him focus on important chapters and concepts and likely questions that may come in the exam based on previous years papers.

“I am taught economics, business studies, mathematics, and accountancy by Bhaiya. I have not received a single leaked paper... These papers are being leaked so that students can score well and get admission in Delhi University. Make DU admissions entrance-based and then these problems will stop,” said Sanchit Dhawan, a Class 12 student.

He added that another tuition centre in the area may have leaked the paper.

Shilpi Malhotra, the mother of a Class 12 student studying at Bhaiya’s tuition centre, asked why nobody from within the CBSE was being investigated.