Home / Education / BHU PET 2020 admit card released at bhuonline.in, here’s how to download

BHU PET 2020 admit card released at bhuonline.in, here’s how to download

BHU PET 2020: Candidates who have registered for the BHU PET 2020 can download their admit card online at bhuonline.in.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
BHU PET 2020 admit card.
BHU PET 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

BHU PET 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card for postgraduate entrance tests 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the BHU PET 2020 can download their admit card online at bhuonline.in.

BHU will be conducting the postgraduate entrance tests 2020 from August 24 to 31, 2020.

“Admit Card for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 24th, 25th and 26th August 2020 has been released. Candidates can download it from the portal. Admit Cards for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st August 2020 is likely to be released on 21st August 2020,” reads an official statement flashing on the website.

Here’s the direct link to download the BHU PET 2020 admit card.

How to download BHU PET 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit card PET 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BHU PET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

