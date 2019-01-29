BHU professor beaten up for his ‘indecent’ comment on social media

An assistant professor at department of sociology, who allegedly posted an objectionable comment on a picture of a senior professor and a student, was allegedly beaten up by a group of unidentified persons when he was taking a class in the department on Monday, police said.

Police said Banaras Hindu University guards somehow saved the professor, Manoj Verma, from the assailants who alleged that Verma posted an objectionable comment on social media on a picture of a senior professor of the department two days back. Verma was later taken to the Trauma Centre where he was given treatment and discharged. After that he filed a complaint against a professor of the same department and a few others, alleging they were behind the attack. Station officer Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Tiwari said that a case had been also been registered against Verma under relevant sections of the IPC following a complaint by 54 students who alleged that Verma misbehaved and made an indecent comment. The students also called on BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar in this regard. Chief proctor Prof Royana Singh said the BHU VC had constituted a committee to look into the matter and submit a report within a week.

