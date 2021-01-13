BHU to start course on Hindu Studies at its BAK
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will start MA in Hindu Studies at its Bharat Adhyayan Kendra (BAK) from the next session. Senior members of the Board of studies BHU passed the proposal to start the course after a long deliberation in a meeting held at BAK on Monday.
Prof Dwivedi said that principles of tatva, religion and liberation, methods of praman, tradition of dialogue in ancient India and understanding western discourse, practices of Ramayan, Mahabharat and Purana along with the Sanskrit language will be taught in the course. The focus will be there on deep analysis of Tatva Meemansa (material analysis), Dharm Karm Meemansa (religion and karma), and Praman Meemansa (proof).
Around one and a half months ago, Bharat Adhyayan Kendra designed the course and syllabus of the "Hindu Studies" course and sent a proposal to the board of studies for starting the MA in Hindu studies course to the board of Studies, BHU said Prof Dwivedi. Thereafter a meeting of the board of studies, BHU held on Monday.
Pro Sadashiv Dwivedi presented the course outline in the meeting chaired by dean, faculty of Arts, BHU Prof VB Singh and attended by Prof Ramnath Jha (JNU), Prof Nachiketa Tiwari, IIT, Kanpur, Prof Kamlesh Dutt Tripathi, Prof Brajkishore Swai (Orissa), Prof Vindhyeshwari Prasad Mishra (BHU), Prof Malini Awasthi (Prof emeritus at BAK, BHU), Prof Pradyuman Shah, Prof Vimalendra Kumar, Prof Sachchidanand Mishra, Prof. Vijay Shankar Shukla, Director, IGNCA Center, Varanasi, Prof. Rakesh Upadhyay, Prof Keshav Mishra, and Dr. Arpita Chatterjee, members of the board of studies.
After long deliberations, members of the board of studies, BHU gave their recommendation and approval to start the course from the next session to start from July 2021.
Prof Dwivedi said the course is aimed at preparing scholars of ancient Indian wisdom, including philosophy and languages.
He said after approval from the board of studies, preparations to start the course is underway.
Prof Dwivedi said that anyone from any discipline, be it medical science, art, Information technology, technology, who holds a graduation degree, may take admission to the course.
