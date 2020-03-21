e-paper
BHU vice chancellor launches scholarship scheme for school students

The scholarship will be given to a student of Central Hindu Boys School and two girls of the Central Hindu Girls School, both being run by BHU.

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varanasi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar has launched a scholarship scheme for meritorious students of financially weaker sections.

The scholarship will be given to a student of Central Hindu Boys School and two girls of the Central Hindu Girls School, both being run by BHU.

According to BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh, BHU VC Prof Bhatnagar has launched ‘Shrimati Pratibha and Shri Vaidhyanath Banerjee scholarship’ scheme from the current session. BHU VC Prof Bhatnagar’s wife Dr Nirupama Banerjee along with her kin Dr Sarju Geeta Banerjee and Dr Ajeet Banerjee took the initiative to start the scholarship in memory of her late mother and late father. The donors have provided Rs 4.24 lakh as a fund for the scholarship.

Dr Singh said that under the scholarship, a meritorious student of Central Hindu Boys School and two girls of central Hindu girls school would be provided complete school fee, stationary, books and uniform from class 6 to class 12.

He said that meritorious students from the financially weaker section will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their results in the 5th standard every year. In addition, the scholarship holder will have to achieve at least 75 percent marks in every class.

