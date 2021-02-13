Biden releases guidelines for safely reopening schools in US
US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) released guidelines for safely reopening of schools amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of my goals as President is to reopen America's schools as quickly and as safely as possible. In our first three weeks in office, we've made progress. Today, more schools are open to more students during the pandemic than was the case under my predecessor," he said in a statement.
According to the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appropriate distancing is to be maintained in classrooms and on school buses, masks are to be worn consistently and properly and handwashing is to be done regularly.
"To meet these guidelines, some schools will need more teachers and support staff to ensure smaller class sizes, more buses and bus drivers to transport our kids safely, more spaces to conduct in-person instruction, and more protective equipment, school cleaning services, and physical alterations to reduce the risk of spread of the virus," said Biden. The US President asserted that the cost of keeping children, families, and educators safe is nothing when compared with the cost of inaction, adding that mental health concerns and educational disparities are on the rise as schools remain closed and remote learning isn't the same for every student.
"Our educators are frontline workers who are doing everything they can to protect and educate our students, despite a lack of resources and as districts face budget crises that risk education jobs. Moms -- and dads -- are exiting the workforce in astonishing numbers in order to care for and manage the school experience for their children at home, hindering their own opportunities and further undermining the health of our economy," he said further. "We have sacrificed so much in the last year. But science tells us that if we support our children, educators, and communities with the resources they need, we can get kids back to school safely in more parts of the country sooner," he said. Biden also mentioned that when his Secretary of Education is confirmed, he would task him with working alongside school administrators, educators, and parents to safely accelerate the process of school reopenings.
The US continues to be the worst affected country due to the coronavirus pandemic, with 27,482,451 infections and 480,551 deaths, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.
He also called on US Congress to pass his 'American Rescue Plan' as soon as possible.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden releases guidelines for safely reopening schools in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 held for ragging in Karnataka college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 10,000 schools non-functional in Pakistan's Sindh: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox