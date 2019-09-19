Bihar Board 10th, 12th dummy admit card 2020 released at bsebinteredu.in, direct link here

education

Bihar School Education Board has released the dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 10th and 12th board exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards online at bsebinteredu.in from today.

The dummy admit card allows the candidates to check any error in the same. Candidates are given a chance to get the corrections done in the admit card before the final admit card is issued.

Any error in the spelling or name of the candidate, parents’ name etc will be rectified after the candidate informs the principal of his/her respective institution.

The link to download the dummy admit card was activated yesterday, September 18. However, downloading has been made available from today.

The BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2020. Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 3 to February 13.

How to download your dummy admit card:

Visit the official website

Click on the link uploaded to download the dummy admit card, appearing on the webpage

Key in your credentials

Dummy Admit card will appear on the display screen

Download and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 10:58 IST