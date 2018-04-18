Bihar board 10th, 12th result 2018: Expected date and how to check

BSEB 10th and 12th results 2018: The results of the matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) board examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are expected to be declared in the first week of May, officials said on Wednesday.

According to board officials, the results of intermediate exams for all the three streams - arts, science and commerce - will be declared at least three to four days before that of the matriculation exams.

Officials said the process to scan the OMR sheets has been completed and the processing work has already been started. They added it normally takes two weeks after which the result will be declared.

This year, 17,70,042 students filled the forms for matric examination and 12,80,000 students for the intermediate examinations.

Students can check their results by visiting official website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in