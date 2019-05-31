Bihar board 10th compartment result 2019 live updates: BSEB Class 10 compartmental results shortly

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday, May 31 declare the Class 10 compartment exam result. The result will be declared at 3pm.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the board had said that the Class 10 compartment exam results will be declared at 3.30pm. However, the board issued a press release on Friday saying that the Class 10 compartment exam results 2019 will be declared at 3pm.

According to BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, the results will be announced by State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. The BSEB compartment examination was held from May 14 to May 17.

02:39 PM IST Around 16 lakh appeared in Class 10 exam in 2019 Around 16 lakh students had appeared in the Bihar board Class 10 exam this year.





2:16 PM IST 80.73% students passed Class 10 exams in 2019 A total of 80.73% candidates passed Bihar Board Class 10 exams this year.





02:10 PM IST BSEB had declared Class 10 results 2019 in April The Bihar board had declared the class 10 exam results this year in April.





