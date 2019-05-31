Today in New Delhi, India
May 31, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Bihar board 10th compartment result 2019 live updates: BSEB Class 10 compartmental results shortly

BSEB Bihar board 10th compartment result 2019 live: BSEB Class 10 compartment exam result soon. Check live updates here

By Nandini and Nilesh Mathur | May 31, 2019 14:42 IST
highlights

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday, May 31 declare the Class 10 compartment exam result. The result will be declared at 3pm.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the board had said that the Class 10 compartment exam results will be declared at 3.30pm. However, the board issued a press release on Friday saying that the Class 10 compartment exam results 2019 will be declared at 3pm.

According to BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, the results will be announced by State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. The BSEB compartment examination was held from May 14 to May 17.

02:39 PM IST

Around 16 lakh appeared in Class 10 exam in 2019

Around 16 lakh students had appeared in the Bihar board Class 10 exam this year.

2:16 PM IST

80.73% students passed Class 10 exams in 2019

A total of 80.73% candidates passed Bihar Board Class 10 exams this year.

02:10 PM IST

BSEB had declared Class 10 results 2019 in April

The Bihar board had declared the class 10 exam results this year in April.

01:53 PM IST

Bihar compartment exam was held from May 14 to May 17

The Bihar board compartment examination was held from May 14 to May 17.

01:35 PM IST

State education minister will announce BSEB 10th compartment result

According to BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, the Bihar 10th compartment results will be announced by state Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

01:30 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th compartment result at 3pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 compartment exam result at 3pm.

01: 25 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th compartment result today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday, May 31 declare the Class 10 compartment exam result.

trending topics