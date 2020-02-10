e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Hindi Exam Tips: Avoid writing long sentences, solve sample papers

Bihar Board 10th Hindi Exam Tips: Avoid writing long sentences, solve sample papers

Bihar Board 10th Hindi Exam Tips: Bihar Class 10 exam is scheduled to commence from February 17 and it will go on till February 24.

education Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board students writing their papers
Bihar Board students writing their papers(HT)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the paper of Modern Indian Language (MIL) on February 21. An important subject in the curriculum, the Hindi examination is slated to be held on that day.

Students of Hindi need to fare well in the subject paper if they aim to take up Arts stream in Class 12 or are planning to pursue a graduate degree in Hindi literature later.

Bihar Class 10 exam is scheduled to commence from February 17 and it will go on till February 24.

In the last leg of preparations, candidates should ideally lay stress on revision and avoid reading new things. The BSEB exam will take the paper in two sittings. The first phase will begin at 9:30 am and the second shift will commence at 1:45 pm. The paper will be of 100 marks.

Key areas: Since the examination is around the corner, one should give stress on important areas. There will be two unseen passages to candidates, which will carry 20 marks. The Board will ask candidates to write an essay and a formal and informal letter, which comprise 15 marks.

Apart from the grammar section, Hindi section should be thoroughly dealt with, since questions of 40 marks will be from the textbook.

Seek guidance: During the time of preparations, candidates get stuck and several doubts crop up. In such times, they should not panic and instead seek help from the subject teacher.

Attention to presentation: Answers should be presented in a proper manner. Try to avoid writing long sentences. Brevity might help. Write answers in a paragraph form. Highlight important area of your answers using a black pen.

Solve sample papers: Instead of going through new topics, give attention to the topics you have already covered. Solve them from question banks.

tags
top news
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna
5 injured after a bomb explodes at a house in Patna
Oscars 2020 live: Parasite is Best Picture, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Oscars 2020 live: Parasite is Best Picture, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
The reason why Maruti Suzuki has doggedly turned towards petrol cars
The reason why Maruti Suzuki has doggedly turned towards petrol cars
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News