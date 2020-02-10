Bihar Board 10th Hindi Exam Tips: Avoid writing long sentences, solve sample papers

education

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:13 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the paper of Modern Indian Language (MIL) on February 21. An important subject in the curriculum, the Hindi examination is slated to be held on that day.

Students of Hindi need to fare well in the subject paper if they aim to take up Arts stream in Class 12 or are planning to pursue a graduate degree in Hindi literature later.

Bihar Class 10 exam is scheduled to commence from February 17 and it will go on till February 24.

In the last leg of preparations, candidates should ideally lay stress on revision and avoid reading new things. The BSEB exam will take the paper in two sittings. The first phase will begin at 9:30 am and the second shift will commence at 1:45 pm. The paper will be of 100 marks.

Key areas: Since the examination is around the corner, one should give stress on important areas. There will be two unseen passages to candidates, which will carry 20 marks. The Board will ask candidates to write an essay and a formal and informal letter, which comprise 15 marks.

Apart from the grammar section, Hindi section should be thoroughly dealt with, since questions of 40 marks will be from the textbook.

Seek guidance: During the time of preparations, candidates get stuck and several doubts crop up. In such times, they should not panic and instead seek help from the subject teacher.

Attention to presentation: Answers should be presented in a proper manner. Try to avoid writing long sentences. Brevity might help. Write answers in a paragraph form. Highlight important area of your answers using a black pen.

Solve sample papers: Instead of going through new topics, give attention to the topics you have already covered. Solve them from question banks.