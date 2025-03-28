Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date Highlights: Matric results to be out tomorrow at 12 noon
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date Highlights: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Matric or Class 10th results 2025 date and time. The BSEB Matric results will be announced on March 29, 2025 at 12 noon. To view results, students will need to use their roll codes and roll numbers....Read More
Hindustan Times will also show the result.
In 2023 and 2024, BSEB Matric or Class 10 results were announced on March 31.
BSEB will announce the result in a press conference in which important details such as pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise result will be shared. After the press conference, result links will be activated on the official websites.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: March 29, 2025
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 time: 12 noon
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE: The Bihar Board BSEB 10th result result will be announced by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the press conference to be held by the Board.
- matricresult2025.com
- matricbiharboard.com
1. Visit the official website of BSEB.
2. Click on BSEB Matric Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE Updates: The Class 10 results will be announced at the board's press conference. BSEB will announce the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates along with the results.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE Updates: Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. Those who have failed in two or more subjects can take the Compartmental examination.
However, chances are, the board may release the results of Class 10 final exams by March-end as was the case in the last two years.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE Updates: Girl students outperformed boys in the Bihar board 12th result, both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE Updates: This year, BSEB conducted Bihar board Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date LIVE Updates: In addition to the official websites, Hindustan Times will also show the Bihar board 10th result. Students can access the HT Portal for BSEB Matric results here.
- Roll code
- Roll number.
