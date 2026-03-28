Bihar board BSEB Class 10 results likely on March 30: Check details and how to access

The result of class 10 board examinations of Bihar Board will likely be declared on Monday, March 30, NDTV reported citing sources. This development aligns with the pattern of the results being declared before March 31 over the last four years. Students leaving from the examination centre after appearing for the 10th grade exams, conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna in February. (File Photo/ANI)

In 2025, the class 10 BSEB board results were declared on March 29 and in the previous three years, they were declared on March 31. In line with these trends, the results are expected to be announced by the end of this month.

However, there has been no official announcement on when the results will be announced yet. For official confirmation of the date, students are advised to keep track of only official websites.

When the results are released, students can check and download their marksheets from official sources such as interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, and results.biharboardonline.com.

Topper verification process done? The report also said that the process of verifying the toppers has likely been done as it is usually completed before results are declared. The process includes calling some top-performing students to the headquarters of Bihar School Examination Board in Patna where they go through interviews, their handwriting is authenticated and their answer sheets are evaluated again.

The results of BSEB are declared only after the topper verification process is done.

The results will be declared through a press conference and students will be able to download their marksheets after the announcement.

Earlier this week on Monday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the class 12th or Intermediate exam result on March 23. The results were announced by Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar.

In the class 12 results, the girls outshone boys by topping in two streams — Arts and Commerce — while a boy topped in the Science stream.

The Science stream was topped by Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman, while the Arts section topper is Nishu Kumari from Gaya. Aditi Kumari from Patna topped the Commerce section of the exam.

How to check Bihar Board class 10 Results Students can access the Bihar Board class 10th results by using two methods first, through the official website of Bihar Board, and other through Digilocker or UMANG app.

Here are the steps to to check Bihar Board class 10 results: