Bihar Board Class 12 results 2022 announced, 80.15% pass BSEB inter exams

Bihar Board Class 12 results 2022: Bihar School Examination Board declared the intermediate or class12th Result 2022 on March 16, 2022. All the concerned candidates can check the result on the official website of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com. The result for intermediate examination was announced at around 3 pm by State Education Minister.

This year, over 13 lakh students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams took the Bihar Board Intermediate exam, BSEB 12th Exam.

This year the over all pass percentage is 80.15% a total of 641829 female candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 528817 female candidates have passed the examination. A total of 683920male candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 233740 male candidates have passed the examination.

This year 1325749 candidates appeared for the examination and 1062557 passed the examination.

Sangam raj topped the Arts stream with 96,4%, Ankit Kumar Gupta passed the commerce stream with 94.6%, and Saurav Kumar topped the Science stream with 94.4%.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 in 2021 was 78.04 percent. A total of 80.57 per cent female students qualified the examination and 75.71 per cent boys cleared the examination. The result was declared on March 26, 2021.

Sonali Kumari of Science, Madhu Bharti of Arts, and Sugandha Vani of Commerce were the overall runners in 2021, with 94.2 percent, 92.6 percent, and 91.4 percent, respectively.

