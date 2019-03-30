Bihar Board DElEd Result 2019 released at biharboard.online, here’s how to check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday released the result for diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) examination 2019 on its official website biharboard.online. The examination was held from March 5-9, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the DElEd 2017-19 session result

Candidates can enter their user Id and password after selecting their district and school/college and login to check their result.

Bihar Board DElEd Result 2019

1) Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board

) Click on DElEd/DElEd (old)

3) Scroll down and click on download D.E.Ed Examination Result -2019

4) Key in your roll number and roll code

5) Your result will be displayed on screen.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 10:46 IST