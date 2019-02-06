Bihar board inter exam 2019 begins, here’s what students said after biology and philosophy papers

The intermediate examination of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began on Wednesday at 1339 centres in 38 districts across the state. A total of 13,15,371 candidates have registered for the examination.

In the first shift, which started at 9.30am and concluded at 12.45pm, science students appeared in the Biology paper while the vocational course students appeared for RB Hindi. A total of 3,17,273 students had registered for the biology examination, while 731 candidates had filled the form for RB Hindi.

In the second shift, which started at 1.45am and concluded at 5pm, philosophy paper examination was held for arts students. A total of 13,473 students had registered for the exam. For commerce students, entrepreneurship examination was held for which 48,840 students had filled the form.

According to a notification issued by the board, the first shift examination was held in peaceful manner and the second shift also began on a peaceful note.

Abhishek a science student who appeared for the biology paper exam at Miller High School in Patna said, “The questions were easy. I could solve all of them as I was prepared. Short answer type questions carrying two marks were easy and saved a lot of time.”

MP Trivedi of Patna science College said, “The questions of biology was very easy but the question paper did not follow the exam pattern. The paper was unbalanced gave priority only to a few topics and did not touch many. The question paper was very different from the blueprint.”

Raushan Kumar another student who took philosophy paper in arts said, “The questions were easier than expected. I am happy that the exams have started well with an easy paper. I am more confident for next paper.”

RU Singh of College of Commerce said that the entrepreneurship paper was very easy and even a layman who would have an idea of the paper can answer it very well. “The difficulty level was very easy.”

With new changes in the OMR sheet candidates seemed very happy. From this year, candidates don’t have to colour the circles of OMR sheets for filling their name, roll number, roll code etc. The OMR sheet has pre-printed names , roll number, roll codes and subject code which saves alot of time for the candidates.

“Earlier we were worried as colouring those OMR circles is a very crucial task. Any error can lead to rejection of our answer sheets. But this change in OMR sheet has saved our time and reduced the tension,” said Puja Kumari another candidate.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 19:01 IST