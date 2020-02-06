Bihar Board intermediate exam 2019: 39 expelled on day 3, students find Biology MCQs confusing

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 10:26 IST

Altogether 39 examinees were expelled for using unfair means during exam on the third day of intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) on Wednesday.

The board conducted Biology exam in the first sitting, for which a total of 2,48,698 candidates had registeredwhile Economics and Foundation course examinations were held in the second sitting, for which a total of 96,231 and 569 candidates had registered respectively across the state.

Out of 39, eight were expelled in Rohtas, four each in Patna and Nalanda, three each in Jehanabad and Madhepura, two in Gaya, three in Siwan and one each in Nawada, Vaishali, Madhubani, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Khagaria and Begusarai.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor visited several exam centres including Gardanibagh Girls’ High School and Kamla Nehru Balika Uchchya Vidyalaya for surprise inspection and checked the security arrangements. Kishor also instructed the deployed magistrates and centre inspectors to maintain tight security for fair and peaceful conduct of examinations.

Students Speak:

Neha Kumari of Patna Collegiate School said, “Biology paper was a bit tough. MCQs had very similar and hence, confusing options. Overall, it was satisfactory.”

Another examinee Pallavi Kumari who took the examination at Bankipur Girls’ High School, said, “Paper was good but I had more expectations. Long-answer type questions were difficult to answer but I have given an attempt. I hope pass with good marks. ”

On February 6, the BSEB will conduct NRB exam in the first shift while Computer Science, Multi-Media and Web Technology, Yoga and Physical Education in the second shift. The examinations will end on February 13.

Info Box

Total no. of candidates registered

Biology: 2,48,698

Economics: 96,231

Foundation course: 569 candidates

Number of candidates expelled

8: Rohtas

4:Patna, Nalanda

3: Jehanabad, Madhepura

2: Gaya,Siwan

1: Nawada, Vaishali, Madhubani, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Khagaria and Begusarai.