Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2019: Mathematics questions easier than expected, say students

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:24 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12th Mathematics examination on the fifth day of board exam. A total of 4,13,023 candidates were registered for the exam.

Students who came out of the centres after the exam in Patna shared their feedback on the questions.

Sanjeev Kumar who took examination at AN College, said, “I was not expecting questions so easy. Paper was balanced and easy. Graph question was also easy. Availability of more options helped to attempt the questions from studied topic.”

Another examinee Rahul Singh, said, “I was able to attempt all questions. Few MCQs were tricky and required long calculation. Overall, it was satisfactory.”

Khusboo Kumari, who took examination at JD Women’s College, said, “I was afraid of Mathematics but questions were easy. I hope to score well.Questions were asked from each chapter.”

BSEB also conducted papers of Alt. English, Maithili and Urdu in the second sitting of exam on Friday from 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm. A total of 5,27,569 candidates were registered for Alt English while 25,559 candidates were registered for Maithili. 22, 694 were registered for Urdu paper.

Moreover, the exams for vocational course and vocational trade I were also conducted in the second shift. 569 candidates had registered for the exam.

Total Expulsion:

On day 5, a total of 29 candidates were expelled for using unfair means.Moreover, one impersonator in Gaya and two in Nawada were also expelled.