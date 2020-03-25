Bihar BSSC Inter Level LDC 2014 mains registration deadline extended in view of coronavirus

education

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the deadline of registration for its inter level combined competitive exam (CCE) mains 2014 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the last date for paying the application fee was March 26 which has been extended till April 13 while the last date to apply for March 28 which has been extended til April 15, 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination have to apply for the main examination. Candidates can apply online at bssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 12,041 vacancies under advertisement number 06060114 for the posts of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard and other posts.

Candidates will have to pay the application fee online via net banking, credit card, debit card or other online options. The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 750 while for SC/ST candidates and female candidates, it is Rs 200.

Click here to apply online