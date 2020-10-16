Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Apply for 142 assistant vacancies
Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has invited the online applications to fill 142 vacancies for the post of Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistanteducation Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:18 IST
Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has invited the online applications to fill 142 vacancies for the post of Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sudha.coop on or before November 7, 2020.
Details of Vacancies:
Accounts Assistant - 39 Vacancies
Marketing Assistant - 31 Vacancies
Procurement Assistant - 72 Vacancies
Educational Qualification:
Accounts Assistant - Candidates should have a B.Com degree with 2 years of experience
Marketing Assistant - Candidates should be a graduate with knowledge of Marketing
Procurement Assistant - Candidates should have a degree (Science, Arts, Commerce).Two years of experience will be preferred
Age Limit:
Lower Age Limit - 18 Years
Upper Age Limit for UR - 37 Years
Upper Age Limit for UR (W), BC (M & W), EBC (M & W) - 40 Years
Upper Age Limit for SC & ST (M&W) - 42 Years