e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Education / Bihar D.El.Ed first year results declared, here’s how to check

Bihar D.El.Ed first year results declared, here’s how to check

Bihar Board has declared D.El.Ed first year results 2019 declared. Here’s how to check your result.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:42 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(BSEB)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) first year exam. Candidates can check their results online at the official website at www.biharboard.online. They will have to login using their roll code and roll number to check their results.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said that 21034 out of 24,190 registered candidates passed the exam.

How to check Bihar D.El.Ed results 2019: 

Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.online

Click on the link that reads D.El.Ed. first year exam results 2019

Key in your roll code and roll number

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download Bihar D.El.Ed. first year result

tags
top news
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
SC rejects Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition against death penalty
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh dart at BJP is Shiv Sena’s new normal
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Interior sketches of Skoda’s ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV revealed
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
Ahead of 2+2 talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News