Bihar D.El.Ed first year results declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:42 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) first year exam. Candidates can check their results online at the official website at www.biharboard.online. They will have to login using their roll code and roll number to check their results.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said that 21034 out of 24,190 registered candidates passed the exam.

How to check Bihar D.El.Ed results 2019:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.online

Click on the link that reads D.El.Ed. first year exam results 2019

Key in your roll code and roll number

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download Bihar D.El.Ed. first year result