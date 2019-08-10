Bihar Education Project Council launches state’s first career portal

education

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), with support of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), launched ‘Career Guidance Portal ‘on Friday for providing bunch of options related to career, college, entrance exam and scholarship information to secondary and higher secondary students of Bihar.

Education Minister of Bihar, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, unveiled the first career portal for Bihar students — www.biharcareerportal.com.

Verma said, “Bihar needs to switch to digital platforms for matching steps with the other states. The career portal would definitely help the students to hit their career objectives by getting integrated and authentic educational stream information on time. Especially, in rural areas, students either opt for wrong career path or they drop out due to lack of information.”

Assadur Rehman, chief of UNICEF, Bihar, said, “Bihar has 78 lakh adolescents, who would be beneficiaries of the career portal. This is a concrete step to empower these adolescents and provide them options to understand and embark on a career path.”

Rehman further said that a structured, unbiased career guidance program has a tremendous potential to help students in choosing a right career post class 10 or class 12 and even class 8th for those who drop out of the system. “The portal gives a huge opportunity to create awareness about vocational/job-oriented careers so that the students are aware of viable career options that will help them continue with education and employment.”

An estimated 13.88 lakh students of class 10 and 10.33 lakh student of class 12, who have been issued registration number by the Bihar board, can log on to career portal and seek guidance. However, the details of the students studying in class 9 and 11 will be uploaded once their registration number is available.

The portal is developed after need assessment, awareness, and perspective of students, teachers and system functionaries. It will enable the students to choose their career path matching with their aspirations, interest, inclination, and aptitude; the portal would reduce drop-outs at various stages in schools and improve retention in jobs.

Ayush Bansal, co-founded iDreamCareer, demonstrated the working of the website. He said, “The portal has been already customised and contextualised for the students of Bihar and supports four languages including Hindi. It will provide information on 460 professional careers, 955 scholarships, 1,050 entrance examinations and 6,400 institutions of higher education to the students from class 9 to 12.”

Muskan, class X student of Bankipore girls high school, said, “The portal would help to explore career avenues. The other websites were not as personalised as this one. The detailed information related to career pathways, number of years required to complete the course would help us to set our priorities.”

