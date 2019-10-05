e-paper
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: 11,880 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the recruitment of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB) on or before November 4, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Police recruitment 2019 for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). (Representational image)
Bihar Police recruitment 2019 for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable has invited online applications to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, csbc.bih.nic.in on or before November 4, 2019.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Candidates under SC/ST category need to pay an application fee of Rs 112. Candidates can pay their application fees online via net banking/credit/debit card.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age. It must be noted that candidates should be not more than 25 years on or before August 1, 2019. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed as per the rules.

For more information candidates should read the notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Advt. No. 02/2019: Invitation of Online Application for selection of Constables in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB,’ appearing on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, click on Registration Now tab and provide all the required information and make payment

5.After registration, go back and click on the Fill Application Form tab appearing on the webpage

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7.Fill in the application form and upload all supporting documents

8.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 13:00 IST

