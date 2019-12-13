e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: CSBC rejects 24,000 applications, check full list here

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment:  Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has rejected over 24, 000 invalid applications sent for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 02/2019.

Dec 13, 2019
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: List of invalid applications
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has rejected over 24, 000 invalid applications sent for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 02/2019.

CSBC has released a list that has the names and registration numbers of the applicants whose applications have been rejected along with the reason of rejection.

A total of 23761 applications have been rejected because the candidates had not filled the application form.

1189 applications were invalid on the Ground of Multiple Application / Unidentifiable Photograph/Illigible Signature/ No Signature/ No Photograph/ Same.

CSBC had invited online applications for selection of Constables in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB against 11,880 vacancies on October 4, 2019. The last date to apply was November 4, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check if their names are in the list of invalid applications on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click here for the list

Check official notification of recruitment here

 

Working on issues wherever needed: Govt on state of economy
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counter-attack on PM Modi
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
