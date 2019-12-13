Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: CSBC rejects 24,000 applications, check full list here

education

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:46 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has rejected over 24, 000 invalid applications sent for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 02/2019.

CSBC has released a list that has the names and registration numbers of the applicants whose applications have been rejected along with the reason of rejection.

A total of 23761 applications have been rejected because the candidates had not filled the application form.

1189 applications were invalid on the Ground of Multiple Application / Unidentifiable Photograph/Illigible Signature/ No Signature/ No Photograph/ Same.

CSBC had invited online applications for selection of Constables in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB against 11,880 vacancies on October 4, 2019. The last date to apply was November 4, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check if their names are in the list of invalid applications on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click here for the list

Check official notification of recruitment here