Bihar’s IITian clears RRB Group D exam, now works as trackman in Dhanbad

Attribute it to craze for “government” job or rising unemployment, an IITian has joined group “D” job in the Indian Railways in Dhanbad railway division as track maintainer, popularly known as trackman.

Shrawan Kumar, who holds his B.Tech and M.Tech degree from Mumbai IIT, said job security was the main reason for joining the Railways. He has been posted at Chandrapura under Public Works Inspector (PWI), Telo and looks after the track maintenance between Chandrapura and Telo section.

The joining has come as surprise to many senior officers of the Dhanbad Railway Division. The had never thought that such a highly qualified man would ever join on “D “post.

Kumar, resident of Bihar’s capital, had joined Mumbai IIT in 2010 in integrated duel degree course and obtained degree in 2015. Since beginning he wanted a government job, he said.

Kumar is confident of becoming officer in government sector in future. Several of his IITian friends are in private jobs but they failed to convince him to opt for the same.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 09:58 IST