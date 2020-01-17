Bihar STET 2019 admit card released, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:04 IST

Bihar STET 2019 admit card: Bihar Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2019 admit card has been released today on the official website.Candidates who have registered the exam will be able to download their admit card online.

Candidates can download their admit cards online at bsebstet2019.in. BSTET will be conducted on January 28, 2020.

Exam Timing:

The BSTET will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the paper 2 will be conducted in evening shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should report at the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

Moreover,the candidates wearing shoes, socks and wrist watch will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to wear slippers at the exam centre.

There are a total of 25270 vacancies for teachers of class 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of class 11 and 12.

How to download BSTET admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at bsebstet2019.in

Click on the link that reads STET admit card

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download BSTET admit card 2019