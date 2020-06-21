e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar STET 2020 re-exam to be conducted online

Bihar STET 2020 re-exam to be conducted online

Altogether 2.47 lakh students took the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28 this year. However, the examination was cancelled after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam.

education Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:42 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar STET 2020 re- exam to be conducted online
Bihar STET 2020 re- exam to be conducted online(HT File)
         

The state education department is all set to rope in the Bihar state electronics development corporation limited (Beltron) to facilitate the re-examination of state teachers’ eligibility test (STET) online.

Secondary education director Giriwar Dayal Singh on Friday evening gave his nod to the proposal sent by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for assigning Beltron’s capabilities for conducting the cancelled exam.

Altogether 2.47 lakh students took the STET exam held across 317 centres on January 28 this year. However, the examination was cancelled after a four-member investigation committee headed by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak during the exam.

On May 17, BSEB informed that the STET exam was declared void citing the report submitted by the investigating committee which confirmed that question paper was leaked and circulated through mobile phone. The committee also stated that questions of social science papers were not divided into separate groups. Moreover, many candidates had created chaos in the exam centre and vandalised the property. Considering these irregularities, the board has cancelled the examination.

STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of higher and higher secondary schools teachers.

According to education department, the re-examination is likely to be held in August or September this year. However, the candidates are not required to apply again or pay the exam fee for appearing in the re-exam.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police Service Commission announced that 65th combined competitive exam (Mains) will be held on July 25, 26 and 28. More than 4 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam held on October 15 last year.

top news
Trump says he ordered Covid-19 testing to be slowed down
Trump says he ordered Covid-19 testing to be slowed down
15,413 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s infection tally to over 4 lakh
15,413 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s infection tally to over 4 lakh
Encounter starts in J-K’s Srinagar, mobile internet services snapped
Encounter starts in J-K’s Srinagar, mobile internet services snapped
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In