Bihar TET teachers association to call off strike on certain conditions

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:45 IST

The TET Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvaya Samiti (TETSSSS), which has around 1.25 lakh teachers under its banner, has decided to call off the indefinite strike going on since February 27, on certain conditions, officials said on Thursday.

The association has stipulated three conditions- revocation of punitive actions against teachers during the strike period, payment for the months of February and March, and written assurance of reviving the teachers’ recruitment, to call off the strike.

Additional chief secretary, RK Mahajan, issued an order on Thursday clarifying the condition for the reimbursement of February salary. The order stated that the salary for the month of February would be given to only those teachers who had resumed their duties and abstained from the strike.

State convener of TETSSS, Amit Vikram, exuded confidence that their demands would be fulfilled.

Around 1.25 lakh teachers’ eligibility test (TET)-qualified teachers were on the indefinite strike, demanding promotion to the post of assistant teacher, and to be treated as government employees.

“The Bihar government has stopped recruitment of teachers on regular posts since 2006 without citing any reason. We want the recruitment process to be resumed,” said Vikram.

A section of teachers, however, said that they were mainly compelled to call off the strike because of financial crisis and the lockdown. “The department’s order is clear that payment of salary for the month of February will be paid only if they had joined their duties. We have worked on all days in February, yet our salary has been withheld,” argued a teacher, adding that the government had also assured to hike teachers’ salary in due course.

Vikram said that though the entire world was suffering due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the association was not oblivious of the realities. “For betterment of all teachers and their families, education of students, and the government, the association is ready to negotiate if the government is ready to fulfil the three conditions,” he said.

Academic activities in schools are, however, unlikely to normalize as two other major sections of the teachers, owing allegiance to Bihar Secondary School Teachers’ Association (BSSTA) and Bihar Rajya Shikshak Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (BRSSSS), remained firm on continuing their strike. The two associations together command support of about five lakh teachers.