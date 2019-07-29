e-paper
Monday, Jul 29, 2019

Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019: Bihar engineering merit list to be released today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) will release the merit list for under graduate engineering admission counselling (UGEAC) 2019 today at its official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BCECE UGEAC merit list 2019 today
BCECE UGEAC merit list 2019 today(BCECE)

BCECE UGEAC merit list 2019:Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) will release the merit list for under graduate engineering admission counselling (UGEAC) 2019 today on its official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The UGEAC merit list will have the names of the candidates who are selected for admission in the government engineering college of Bihar for Bachelors of engineering and bachelors of technology courses.

How to check Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on UGEAC 2019 tab on the left panel of the homepage

Click on the link that reads UGEAC Merit List 2019

Key in your login credentials.

Your BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:50 IST

