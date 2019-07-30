Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019 out: Bihar engineering merit list today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:16 IST

BCECE UGEAC merit list 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) has uploaded the merit list for under graduate engineering admission counselling (UGEAC) 2019 on July 29, 2019 on its official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. But the candidates will be able to check it from July 30 onwards.

The link to check BCECE merit list will be activated anytime soon on Tuesday.

Candidates will have to login using their roll number to check their merit list on the official website.

The UGEAC merit list will have the names of the candidates who are selected for admission in the government engineering college of Bihar for Bachelors of engineering and bachelors of technology courses.

Notice ( BCECE )

How to check Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on UGEAC 2019 tab on the left panel of the homepage

Click on the link that reads UGEAC Merit List 2019

Key in your login credentials.

Your BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 09:16 IST