Bihar Urban Development dept is recruiting 163 city managers, earn Rs 40,000

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:39 IST

Bihar Urban Development and Housing department has invited online applications for the post of city managers. There are a total of 163 vacancies. The recruitment is contractual in nature.

Candidates holding MBA or post graduate degree in town manager/ planning and development from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

The recruitment exam will be conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB). Aspirants can apply online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The online application process will begin from April 28 and the last date to apply is May 27. Applicant can edit their application form between May 29 and June 3.

Candidates should be aged between 21 and 37 years for unreserved category. The upper age limit for backward and extremely backward category and female candidates of unreserved category is 40 years. For candidates for SC, ST category the upper age limit is 42 years.

Check official notification here