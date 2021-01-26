Bihar's "cycle girl" interacts with PM Modi
"Cycle girl" Jyoti Kumari, who had pedalled all the way from Gurugram to Bihar with her father seated on the carrier during the nationwide lockdown, found herself in the limelight again on Monday when she interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a recipient of the "Pradhanmantri Bal Puraskar".
The 16-year-old was among 32 children from across the country who reached their respective National Informatics Centre offices and interacted with the Prime Minister via video conferencing.
The girl's father, a former e-rickshaw driver who was left out of work following a debilitating accident, mother and officials of the local administration were present on the occasion.
Modi lauded the children for their respective acts of courage and determination and urged them to study and, in particular, draw inspiration from biographies of great men and women.
"It is a matter of pride for Darbhanga that Jyoti, who has already been made the brand ambassador by the state government for its drive against drugs, has been conferred with yet another honour," Darbhanga District Magistrate S M Thyagarajan said on the occasion.
The girl had gone to Gurugram, along with her mother, upon learning about her father's accident. Her mother, an Anganwadi worker, returned to tend to her job and other children while Jyoti stayed back to nurse her father.
The lockdown made matters worse and the landlord began to put pressure on her father to pay up the rent, outstanding since the period the mishap left him out of work, or vacate the premises.
The girl suggested that they return home and when the father expressed his scepticism given the fact that Darbhanga was 1200 km away and no mode of public transport was available, she persuaded him to borrow some money and purchase a second-hand cycle.
Recounting her experience upon reaching home, the girl had said she completed the 1200 km long journey in eight days, cycling 50 to 60 kilometres every day.
A part of the distance was covered by hitching rides on trucks etc. as drivers seemed to be moved by the girl's grit in the face of adversity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar's "cycle girl" interacts with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College dropout becomes billionaire with chinese gaming platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harvard applications surge as students flock to top names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JHT final answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can take a print out of the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have applied for admission can check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM requests judges, leaders to join Mo School campaign
- Patnaik had launched the "Mo School" campaign in November 2017 in response to philanthropic interest from alumni of schools of Odisha, residing in India and abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Embassy, Delhi govt launch English teaching programme for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liberal education is going to be the future of education: FLAME University VC
- Universities need to explore the uncharted path and innovative methods when it comes to pedagogy, and playing the role of facilitators in a student's journey of finding their goals and preparing them for their future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC pulls up SDMC for not requisitioning special educators in schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Ramola from Uttarakhand awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
- Ramola was selected for the award for his achievements in the field of art and culture. He has been conferred, according to him, with 19 international awards, 38 national awards, and over 70 state and district awards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Bihar exam centre change released
- According to the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox