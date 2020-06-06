e-paper
BITSAT 2020 exam schedule released, admit card from June 23

As per the schedule available on the official website, BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available to download from June 23 to August 10, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the schedule for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2020, or BITSAT 2020 on its official website.

As per the schedule available on the official website, BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available to download from June 23 to August 10, 2020. Earlier, the institute had decided to conduct the BITSAT 2020 from August 6 to 10. The exam was re-scheduled to be held from May 16 to 25 but was postponed due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The test city allotment is scheduled on July 1, while the candidates will be able to choose their test date and slot on the official website from July 10 to July 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

