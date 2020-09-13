BITSAT admit card 2020 released at bitsadmission.com, here’s direct link download hall ticket

education

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:08 IST

BITSAT admit card 2020: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, on Sunday released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at bitsadmission.com on or before September 23, 2020.

The BITSAT 2020 examination is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

Direct link to download BITSAT admit card 2020

How to download BITSAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on BITSAT 2020 admit card link

Key in your credentials and login

The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.