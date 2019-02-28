Board Exam 2019: How to score good marks in Chemistry class 12 exam

Chemistry is a subject that requires rote learning; it should be mugged up just before the examination to reproduce it blindly on the answer sheet— this is a common myth for Chemistry. On the contrary, Chemistry is a subject to be understood, applied and connected to real world. The beauty of the subject lies in visualising electronic movements, molecular collisions, spatial crowding, angle strains, etc.

Some useful tips for Chemistry All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) 2018 are as follows:-

Understand the concepts and then memorise by writing. Oral practice is ineffective.

Master NCERT and read each line. Try all solved and unsolved in-text questions as well as back exercises. Reference books should be followed after NCERT is done.

In numerical, writing of skeleton formula is must. Substitution of data should be done with units so that conversion of units is not missed. Don’t forget to write final unit.

Learn to take log and antilog.

Make flow charge/concept maps and paste them on almirah or study table in your room for repeated quick revision.

Entire Chemistry paper is mostly one mark that demands precise and technical phrases or short sentences as answers. Underline the same.

Support your answers with diagrammatic representation and examples. Arrows for electronic movements must be used.

Balance the equations.

Carefully look into marking schemes of previous year’s board papers for value points.

Avoid short cuts and abbreviations while answering.

Use online resources – videos and animations for better understanding of chapters like Solid State and Biomolecules.

