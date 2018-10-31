Board exams 2019: 7P’s for time management to formulate study plan

Board exams for the classes 10 and 12 are just five months away. To do well in these exams, it is important that you make effective use of this time. Over the next few months when you are engaged in studies, it may be useful to use the following 7 Ps model of time management to formulate your study plan.

PLANNING

Even before you start studying, you should have a plan to follow; which may be a daily or a weekly plan. However, it is important to have a plan and then track your progress against it.

PRIORITISATION

The board exams will test you in five subjects. It is natural that one of these will be your strongest and one the weakest. Devote your time in a prioritised manner to each subject depending on your strength and weakness.

PUNCTUALITY

A regular daily schedule for morning, afternoon and evening is critical for your preparation for the boards. If you do not have respect for time, it will only come back to hurt you later.

PRODUCTIVITY

There is a lot to be covered and time is limited. It is, therefore, important to use this time productively. You must be aware of your own learning style and adopt the same to ensure that you cover maximum content in minimum time so that you have adequate time available to revise the weak areas as many times as you want.

POLISHING

Once you have identified your strong areas, you must polish the same by practising written answers to questions on the topics that came in board exams during the past. You must also attempt HOTS questions from these topics.

PLACE

A designated place to study is extremely important. It must be a quiet one with no distractions. You must also not have access to mobile phone and computing devices at this place. Your ability to avoid social networking sites during this period will help you remain focused.

PROMISE

Finally, you should promise yourself to eat healthy, sleep well and stay physically active. You must allocate adequate time for all this. Go for a walk at a fixed time of the day, listen to music, eat healthy food at regular intervals and never skip meals giving an excuse that you need to study. If you are not in the best of health, all other preparations will eventually go waste.

“Students in the final lap of their preparation for board exams should stay focused. The Studymate Road to Boards programme, along with the top schools in Delhi-NCR will conduct practice boards for the students of classes X and XII as well as a concept test in November for the students of classes VIII, IX and XI. It will give them early inputs on their strengths and areas of improvement. Students can prioritise their time on preparing and practising the subjects accordingly,” said Arindam Lahiri, chief academic officer, Studymate.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 10:17 IST