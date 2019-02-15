Board exams 2019: NCPCR asks CBSE for relaxation for children of slain CRPF jawans

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the CBSE on Friday seeking exemption from the upcoming board examinations and to make alternative arrangements for the children of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The NCPCR suggested that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may issue a circular to schools affiliated with it to exempt children of the slain soldiers from the ongoing and upcoming exams.

A Jaish suicide bomber on Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district killing 40 jawans.

NCPCR chairman Priaynk Kanoongo in the letter said, “This is a time of grief and pain for the entire nation and demands our support for their families in best of our abilities.”

In the letter addressed to the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, the NCPCR chairman recommended the school board to extend relaxation for children of the slain jawans in the schedule of ongoing or upcoming exams conducted by it and make alternative arrangements for the same.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 20:00 IST