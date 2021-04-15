IND USA
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
Andhra Pradesh Board to conduct class 10, Intermediate exams as scheduled

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said the exams of class 10 and Intermediate ( 2) will be held as per the schedule.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said the exams of class 10 and Intermediate ( 2) will be held as per the schedule.

Reacting to the central government's decision to cancel class 10 Board exams and postpone class 12 exams, the Minister said the state government will go with the schedule.

"Precautions against COVID-19 are being taken in all schools. The department is reviewing the situation everyday and COVID-19 tests of students are being conducted," Suresh said.

"The government will think of cancelling the exams if the number of cases increases in forthcoming weeks. Stern actions will be taken on those educational institutions which will not follow guidelines," the Minister added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy will hold a review meeting and discuss on the matter.

AP Education Department has issued schedules for conduct of exams for class 10 in June 2021 and exams for Intermediate in May 2021.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Education, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal further told ANI that students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If students are not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be normal.

21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,24 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams.

CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April.


